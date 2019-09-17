Firefighters tackle grass fire in Bulwell

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service put out a small grass fire during a call to Bulwell.

Crews from Hucknall Fire Station were called to Bestwood Road, Bulwell, at about 7.50pm on September 16 to reports of the blaze.

Bestwood Road, Bulwell.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the small grass fire using buckets of water.

A spokesman for Notts FRS said : "Crews from Hucknall were mobilised to a fire in the open on Bestwood Road, Bulwell.

"On scene crews extinguished a small amount of grass on fire using buckets of water."