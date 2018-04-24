'First of its kind festival' to be held at Sherwood Pines Forest

A pioneering cycling festival promises to be a fun family weekend at Sherwood Pines Forest this May.

The new festival, 'Pedalfest', is an event dedicated to the discovery of electric bikes alongside a host of 'fun, family activities'.

Organised by iconic British brand Raleigh with support from electric mountain bike specialist Haibike, and performance bike brand Lapierre, organisers say the festival will focus on getting people to discover their "electric smile".

The festival, which is free to enter, will have guided electric bike rides through the trails of Sherwood Pines forest, which will be guided by the Raleigh events team. And if a ride through the forest doesn’t take your fancy, there will be a demo track for shorter rides.

Alongside the guided rides there will be live music performances, a bike stunt show led by Ben Savage and a kids' zone that will host a disco, magician, giant games and table football, as well as face painting.

Also in attendance will be the Caravan and Motorhome Club team, Birmingham Bike Works, sports nutrition brand High 5 and a variety of Bicycle accessory brands such as XLC, RSP and Fibrax, plus many more.

Not forgetting special guest, Ted Robbins, who will be there all weekend. Ted is best known for his role as Den Perry in Phoenix Nights. As well as starring in multiple TV shows including Holby City, Coronation street, and Brookside.

Ted will be performing a 30-minute stand-up act each day, and also mingling around the crowd.

Pippa Wibberley, managing director of Raleigh UK said: “Pedalfest is the first event of its kind that Raleigh UK has arranged and the whole business is incredibly excited. It brings together all things that are important to us as a brand, family, fun and electric bikes. It’s going to be a great weekend - and hopefully the first of many”.

Pedalfest is free to enter and will be running from 10am to 7pm on Saturday 19, and Sunday, May 20.

