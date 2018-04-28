For new art, look In Another Place

Five Nottingham venues are taking part in brand new art project In Another Place.

In Another Place is a ground-breaking region-wide collaboration of 10 venues with one collective aim – showcasing art to new audiences.

The project has seen a variety of arts organisations across the East Midlands commision artists to create an original piece of artwork which will be displayed on a billboard in diverse locations where people would not expect to see art on display.

The Nottingham venues where billboards will be displayed are Backlit, Gunby Hall, New Art Exchange, Primary and UK Young Artists.

Alongside the billboards, each participating venue will be delivering a range of activities for the In Another Place programme.

Elizabeth Hawley-Lingham, director of CVAN East Midlands, said: “In Another Place is a celebration of the flourishing and lively visual arts habitat that exists in the East Midlands.”

“Our venues produce and present exceptional exhibitions and events and work with talented and innovative artists.

“They explore widely diverse themes and create inspiring opportunities for people to get involved but are challenged by a lack of awareness or the impression that they are ‘not for use’.

“With this bold and vibrant display of art on billboards, we hope to present a unified voice for the visual arts community and raise the profile of what they do, with which to enthuse, entice and enrich.”

To find out more about In Another Place, the participating venues and how to get involved, visit https://bit.ly/2HOQSwg