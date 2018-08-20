Former Hucknall man jailed for raping two women

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after he raped two women on two different occasions.

Mario Babra-Williams, formerly of Portland Road, Hucknall, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court last Friday having been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape.

The court heard how Williams raped one woman back in January 2015 when he was invited to stay over with friends following a night out.

He then committed the same offence three months later, again when he was invited to stay over on the sofa by a group of friends following a night out.

The woman woke up to find Williams having sex with her.

Williams was given six years for one rape and seven years for the other, to run consecutively, when he appeared in court for sentencing.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Detective Sergeant Ruth Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We want to thank both the victims for their bravery in coming forward and making the report and being patient in seeing this matter through court.

"We hope they get some comfort from Babra-Williams' sentencing. I'd also like to commend the team involved who worked tirelessly to gather the evidence and hope it sends the message out that sexual violence will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire."