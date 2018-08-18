Former Notts Police dog dies

A Police Dog who served with Nottinghamshire Police has died.

Police Dog Loki, died on Saturday, August 11 aged 12 and had served the force between 2006 and 2011. He went on to spend eight happy years in retirement at home with his former handler.

Supt Steve Cartwright, Head of Operational Support, said: “PD Loki was a fantastic police dog and we were all sad to hear of his passing.

“However, we can take comfort in the knowledge that he was both happy and loved throughout his service and his retirement.

“Our police dogs are an integral part of the policing family and our thoughts are with former-dog handler Geoff and his family, as well as our colleagues in the Dog Section.”