Former Worksop PCSO faces fraud and theft charges

A former police community support officer from Worksop has been charged with forging documents and theft.

Ryan Bowskill, 30, of Colley Lane, Weston, Newark, entered no plea to 11 charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He faces three counts of fraud by false representation against A1 Housing in Worksop, from 2012, as well as eight counts of theft from Online Youth and Community Centre, in 2013 and 2014.

Due to the “complexity of the transactions, and the significant breach of trust”, the case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, to be heard on March 9.