Foul-mouthed woman yanked down man’s trousers in Mansfield takeaway

A boozed-up Mansfield woman who was told to leave a takeaway for her foul language, lashed out at staff and pulled down a man’s tracksuit trousers as she was dragged outside, a court heard.

Chelsea Bearder turned up at the Maid Marion takeaway, on Leeming Street, just before it shut at 2am, demanding the cheapest food on the menu.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “She was told to tone down her language because every other word was a swear word.”

When she was refused service, Bearder ran past the counter and into the kitchen, shouting about being served.

She was given to a count of three to leave, and then a member of staff tried to pull her outside.

“She tried to bite him and was lashing out with her fists,” said Mr Carr.

“As she was being taken out, she fell to the floor and yanked down his tracksuit bottoms.”

None of the blows connected, but she kicked a glass door and caused £100 of damage, he added.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Bearder had struggled with mental health problems, but had stopped taking her medication and had been drinking heavily on the night.

“She says to me “I can’t believe I acted in that way because it’s not my character.”

“She is embarrassed and wants to write a letter of apology.”

Bearder, 23, of Gladstone Street, admitted using threatening words and causing criminal damage, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was handed a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, but no costs or government surcharge were awarded.