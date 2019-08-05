Four appliances dealing with house fire near Bestwood

Four appliances from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a house fire at a property near Bestwood.

Crews were called to the blaze on Green Mews, off Arnold Road, before 11am this morning (August 5), and firefighters have advised residents in nearby streets to close their windows and doors.

The Green Mews.

A spokesman said: "We currently have four appliances and an aerial ladder platform in attendance at a house on Green Mews, off Arnold Road.

"Close windows and doors if you live nearby.

"The fire is located in the roof space of the building. Nottinghamshire Police are managing traffic on Arnold Road whilst we deal with this incident."

More to follow.