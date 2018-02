Apple products stolen from Meadow Hall, Sheffield have been recovered by police.

The car which the was monitored and "boxed in" by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Derbyshire Armed Responce Unit resulted in four people being arrested at Swanwick.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Armed Responce Unit said: "We assist the roads policing unit in apprehend some villains with their swag after a spree at Meadowhall."

The vehicle "used in the crime" has been seized.