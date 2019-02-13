From loo roll to printer ink, 11 of the worst Valentine's Day gifts
Traditional Valentine's Day gifts of roses and perfume certainly weren't on the minds of the people who decided to woo their loved ones with these hideous presents.
Scroll down and check out some of the 11 worst gifts people have genuinely received on the most romantic day of the year.....
1. Novelty toilet roll
It's true, someone thought nothing said love more than some loo roll.
other
2. Divorce papers
Candy? No. Flowers? No.......think I will go with ending the marriage.
other
3. Meat underwear
Yes, start cringing now, there is such a thing as underwear made from beef jerky!
other
4. Printer ink
At least the gift recipient could print off their own Valentine's card.
other
