Fun day to help buy stairlift for four-year-old boy

A family fun day raised £706.55 to help buy a stairlift for a four-year-old Hucknall boy who has cerebral palsy.

The event was held for Mason Palmer-Jones at St Peter St Paul’s Church Hall on Ruffs Estate in the town, and was well supported even though it clashed with the Royal Wedding.

Organised by Lucy Walker, who runs a playgroup in the church hall, the fun day featured a tombola, party games, nail-painting and a craft stall.

Mason’s parents, Lisa Palmer and Mark Jones, were delighted that the event was such a success. It was backed by one of Hucknall’s councillors, John Wilmott.