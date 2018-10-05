Gainsborough traffic manager crashed while twice over the limit

A Gainsborough traffic management operative’s dream of becoming an RAF officer has been dashed after he drunkenly crashed his car into a garden, a court heard.

Christopher Greenfield was travelling on Gainsborough Road, in Sturton Le Steeple, when the accident happened, on September 15.

A test revealed he had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Lloyd Edwards, mitigating, said his client was “extremely remorseful and very upset” after struggling with a family bereavement.

He said Greenfield, who thinks he may have fallen asleep at the wheel, would lose his job.

His plans to join the RAF as an officer were over, he said, but it was still possible for him to be accepted, and read a positive reference from his employer.

Greenfield, 23, of Morton Terrace, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates described the incident as “a blip which has changed your whole life”, but hoped he could “come out of it on the other side and be positive.”

He was banned for 18 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 137 days if completed before September 2019.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £32, as well as costs of £85.