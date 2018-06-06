Gas explosion blasts windows from Bulwell home

A gas camping stove exploded during the night and the home owners were left needed urgent medical treatment.

At just after 4am today, Wednesday, June 6 emergency services were called to Cinderhill Road following reports of an explosion.

The explosion was so strong that it fired the kitchen window to the other side of the garden.

It also blasted out the living room windows and shattered the bricked walls of their bungalow.

Vanessa Bowen, 29, and her husband Paul, 31, as well as their friend were at the property at the time which is rented from Nottingham City Homes. Pets Loki the dog and Gwennie the rabbit are safe but cat Thor, who was in the kitchen at the time of the blast, has not been seen since.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Officers are currently assisting the fire service following a report of an explosion at a house in Cinderhill Road.

“A gas cylinder is believed to have exploded. A scene remains in place whilst a structural engineer attends to assess the property.

“Two people went to Queen’s Medical Centre with minor injuries.”

A Nottingham City Homes spokesman said: “In the early hours of this morning, a team comprising of an emergency responder and a structural engineer attended a bungalow on Cinderhill Road in Bulwell following an explosion at the property.

“The residents were taken to the QMC, and we are now offering full support to them, including finding suitable accommodation in which to rehouse them temporarily whilst assessments are carried out at the property.”