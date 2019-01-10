Get active for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

If you resolved to be more active in 2019 then why not also help children and young adults whose lives are just too short?

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is looking for people to fundraise on the move by joining its ‘Get Active for Bluebell Wood’ group.

Chances to get off the couch, with Bluebell Wood’s help, include running, cycling, swimming and trekking events both close to home and further afield.

Funds raised will help the charity keep its doors open so that families can make magical memories, whether they have days, months or years left together.

Among ways people can lace up their running shoes and start pounding the streets are the family friendly 5K Bluebell Wood Bubble Rush in May and the Sheffield Half Marathon in April, while people more comfortable on two wheels could start a Spin-a-thon with friends to see how long they can pedal for.

Helen Mower, head of fundraising, Bluebell Wood, said: “If you’re looking for that extra push to help you get fit this year then consider getting active for Bluebell Wood. Lots of people tell us the motivation to help local families gives them a focus to keep going, whatever challenge they’ve taken on.

“If people prefer being on, or in the water, they can take to the water in our Dragon Boat Race at Manvers Lake or they could choose to do a Swim-a-thon.

“They can even take on the Three Peaks Challenge and reach the heights of Britain’s biggest climbs or try the Peak District Challenge.

“Whatever people choose to do, we will be there backing them every step of the way.”

To get active for Bluebell Wood in 2019 click here or call 01909 517360.