Graffiti artist helps Hucknall schoolchildren create ‘community message’ mural

Using design ideas and messages contributed by children and their families, graffiti artist James Mayle – Imageskool – helped children to lay down colours on the art board, and then completed the mural using skilful flourishes to the great delight of the school children.

Max Mourao, a Year 5 pupil at the Shepherd Street school, said: “We created our mural to fight against negative news about graffiti on our estate and we wanted to show that not all graffiti is bad, and our community is a good place to be.

“I think the mural turned out very well, because it includes lots of caring and positive words about our community and our school logo. It has lots of people all gathering around the words, -these lovely words about our community! It shows that our community is a lovely place to be.”

Hucknall Flying High Academy's new mural.

Craig Ashton, Year 5 and Upper Key Stage 2 phase leader, said: “As part of Year 5’s street art enquiry learning, the children created a community mural with professional street artist James Mayle.

“Following the expert guidance of James, the children used professional spray-painting techniques to create an excellent piece of art.

“Year 5’s street art enquiry question this term is ‘Is the Writing on the Wall’, and they have learnt about influential street artists such as Banksy, Jean Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring.

“Children have explored how street artists’ use of graffiti street art can convey important messages and this has inspired our children to spread their own positive message.”

Mr Ashton said the school used a questionnaire seeking input from children, parents and carers on elements they wanted to see in the piece.

He said, “The school community contributed their ideas for potential words, phrases and images that reflected our community, to be included within the mural.

“This input was a vital element of this project as this mural has been created for the community; therefore, involving the community in its creation was important.

