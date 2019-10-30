Grants for Hucknall Heritage Society and Lovelace Theatre Group

Two long-standing community groups in Hucknall are among several across Ashfield to have received grant funding.

Ashfield District Council has dished out almost £10,000 of financial backing from its community fund.

And among the 16 recipients were Hucknall Heritage Society and the Lovelace Theatre Group, both of which were delighted to be presented with £500 to boost their forthcoming activities and events.

Representatives from the two groups went along to the council’s headquarters at Kirkby to receive giant-sized cheques.

Coun Tom Hollis, who is deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for health and leisure, said: “Days like these make me very happy because without groups such as these, our communities would not be as strong as they are.

“It makes me very proud of Ashfield and the people who put in so much of their own time for these projects.

“We will continue to support the voluntary sector in whatever way we can, especially financially, because small amounts can go a long way in making a difference.”

The heritage society was formed in 1984 with the aim of educating and entertaining locals through talks and presentations with an historical theme.

It later merged with the Hucknall Local History Group, and regular meetings are held at the Central Methodist Church.

The next one is on Monday, November 11 when a talk on Victorian Nottingham and the lace industry will be given.

The theatre group, which dates back to the 1960s, is a small, but dynamic, amateur drama organisation that stages three productions per year at the John Godber Centre.

Members are currently fine-tuning preparations for a panto, ‘Alice In Wonderland’, in January.

Applications for the council’s grants, totalling £9,970, were managed by the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation. The organisations to benefit ranged from craft groups and community projects to chuches and community centres.

Other recipients included the Acacia Centre at Annesley, which got £400 to help its homework club for youngsters. The money will be used to hire a tutor to help with maths and science, and to provide access to computers, the internet and printing.

The biggest grant of £1,500 went to the Huthwaite Hub 2 charity, while £1,000 was awarded to Stanton Hill Community Help Centre.