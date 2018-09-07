Grief-stricken man lashed out at Mansfield bus station

A Mansfield man who got involved in a fracas at the bus station was grieving the loss of his child, a court heard.

Jonathan Walker shoved a member of staff and then lashed out a member of the public who tried to restrain him, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The situation on August 2 escalated after he and his partner were asked to leave because he began using insulting words.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Walker, who had no previous convictions, was shown CCTV of the incident by police, and asked for it to be turned off because he was so ashamed.

She said that Walker suffers from a number of health conditions, and added that he and his partner were grieving the loss of their still-born child, and he had been drinking heavily at the time.

“He is now receiving bereavement councilling,” she said.

Walker, 24, of Commercial Gate, admitted using threatening behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge with £85 costs.