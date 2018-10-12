Group of men wearing dark clothes break into Bulwell property

Nottinghamshire Police is seeking any information about “suspicious behaviour” after thieves broke into a residential property in Bulwell.

Four to five men wearing dark clothing broke into the property at around 8.50am on Wednesday, October 10.

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating after thieves forced their way into a house and stole items from inside at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (October 10).

“There were said to be around four to five men wearing dark clothing.

“If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 888 of October 10. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”