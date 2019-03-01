GUEST COLUMN: Ellie Batey looks at the best beginner pets for youngsters to have

Every child wants their first pet at some point, and while it will always be the parent or guardian’s responsibility to ensure their new pet is cared for well, it is great to have an animal that your child can chip in with as much as possible, writes Ellie Batey from Hucknall-based Purrfect Paws Petcare.

While most people see fish as a great beginner pet, they are actually a very high maintenance pet that can be hard to care for and learn about!

Today, I am going to be talking about the best three beginner pets, in my opinion, with easy care.

Firstly, here’s one that most people wouldn’t think of for the perfect first pet- a tarantula.

A tarantula might seem scary to many, however they are one of the easiest pets to care for.

They require feeding once a week, barely ever need cleaning out, take up very little space, can be handled in some cases, and they never smell.

Tarantulas are fairly inexpensive to come across, especially beginner species, and come in an awesome variety of colours and patterns.

Next, there is a furry friend that is highly misunderstood- rats!

Rats are commonly thought to be dirty and smelly pets, however they are one of the cleanest pet rodents you can go for - and one of the friendliest.

With a high amount of intelligence, they can be trick- trained and hold a minimal risk of biting (unlike hamsters!) and can even be trained to use a litter tray.

The last pet I would recommend for a child’s first pet may be a closer bet to what you were hoping for - and a lot less people are phobic of them. Guinea pigs.

I wouldn’t recommend guinea pigs for a younger child, however for the older child they can be a fantastic, fun first pet to own.

They have a very low tendency to bite, are fairly easy to maintain, and have awesome personalities in which they will even ‘speak’ to their owners once they get to know you.

Before introducing any new pet to your household, it is important to partake in a large amount of research on the animal you have selected.

Reading a variety of different books and online care sheets is a good place to start, as well as taking to experienced keepers of the animal you hold interest in.

