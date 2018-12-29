Have you seen 42-year-old Sheena in Bulwell?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of Sheena Groves after she was last seen in Bulwell on Thursday, December 27.

Sheena is described as medium build, 5ft 2 inches tall and has dark red/black shoulder length hair.

Sheena Grove

Sheena was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans and navy Adidas trainers. She is carrying a white handbag and pink holdall.

She is linked to the City Centre.

If you have seen Sheena or know where she might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 417 of December 28.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.