Have you seen Ian Morris?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of Ian Morris after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 12am on February 7.

Ian, 52, is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 7ins tall. He is described as having short brown hair and an Irish accent and was last seen wearing a black waterproof coat with orange writing on the back, a blue training top, grey combat trousers and boots.

If you have seen Ian or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 283 of February 8.