Have you seen missing Andrew from Hucknall?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of a missing 49-year-old from Hucknall.

Andrew Tadley was last seen on February 8.

Andrew Tadley

Andrew is white, of slim build and is around 6ft 2ins tall. He is described as having dark brown, greying short hair and a greying beard and moustache.

The police are unsure of his clothing but he usually wears a hoody and black leather jacket.

If you have seen Andrew or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 430 of February 20.