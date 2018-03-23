Have you seen missing teenage girls?

Have you seen Natalia Maziarz and Macie Pagani?

The girls, both aged 14, are believed to be together.

They were reported missing from the Mansfield area at about 11pm last night (Thursday, March 22).

Natalia is about 5ft 3ins tall with long, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white top, jeans and trainers.

Macie is about 5ft 4ins tall with blonde/brown hair and possibly wearing a Parka style coat, jeans and white Adidas trainers.

The girls have links to Bulwell, Radford and Hyson Green.

If you have seen Natalia and Macie or have any information about where they are, please contact police on 101 quoting incident 919 of March 22.