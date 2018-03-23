Have you seen missing teenager?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of 14-year-old Natalia Szalach after she was reported missing from the Bestwood area at around 5pm on March 21.

Natalia is described as white, of proportionate build and is around 5ft 1ins tall.

She is described as having long brown hair and was last seen wearing a long beige jacket with fluffy hood, jeans with holes in, Puma trainers and a grey bag.

If you have seen Natalia or have any information about her whereabouts contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 971 of March 21.