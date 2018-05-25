Have your say on tackling rural crime in your area

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has called on people to take part in a major crime survey measuring the effects of rural crime.

Mr Tipping said the 2018 National Rural Crime Survey was an opportunity for people to really make a difference in the understanding of rural crime and help police and other agencies identify solutions to prevent it.

The commissioner recently announced a new Crime Fighting Fund to tackle rural crime in his 2018-19 budget and has already pledged to purchase a specialist vehicle for the county’s Rural crime team to expand the scope of its work.

He added that the survey will give rural residents a chance to have their say on the problems affecting their livelihoods and quality of life and help reveal the true scale of rural crime in Nottinghamshire.

He said: “Rural crime is a serious issue and I want anyone who lives in a rural area in Nottinghamshire to know it is a top priority.

“Wherever you live, you deserve to feel safe and protected and should rightly expect a robust and effective service from your local police.

“We’re working very hard to get it right but there’s always room for improvement.

“You can help us by sparing a few minutes to complete this survey.

“Your experiences of rural crime will help us to manage our resources more effectively in the future and enable us to learn from our mistakes.

“It will also provide a clear picture of what has improved, what challenges remain and what else is needed by the force and its partners to support our rural communities and address the financial and emotional impact of rural crime.”

The last National Rural Crime Survey, which attracted 13,000 responses, was launched three years ago and revealed the staggering £800m annual cost of crime to rural communities as well as the fear, frustration and under-reporting that exists.

From the result, the National Rural Crime Network, made a series of recommendations and police took steps to improve matters.

This year’s survey is aimed at finding out what has changed and whether people feel any safer and whether they feel enough is being done to catch offenders.

The survey is now available at http://www.nationalruralcrimenetwork.net/ and is open for submissions until Sunday, June 10.