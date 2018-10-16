Hospital planning services to remember lost loved ones

Families and friends of those we have lost over the last year are being invited to attend a series of special memorial services to remember their friends and loved ones.

King’s Mill Hospital will host the special services at its Faith Centre each Thursday of November at 7pm.

King's Mill Hospital. picture supplied by SHERWOOD FOREST HOSPITALS

There will also be a service at Mansfield Community Hospital at 7pm on November 19.

The services are for all faiths, but will be led by the Sherwood Forest Hospital Chaplains and will include poems, the lighting of memorial candles, hymns and prayer.

Edith Dawson, lead chaplain at the trust, said: “The services are being held to celebrate the lives and remember those who we have lost at the Trust over the last year and remind families that we are still thinking about them.

“We always support families after they have lost someone, but we want to remind people that even after some time has passed, they are still in our thoughts and prayers.”

The services will include the opportunity for families to place a bauble for their loved one on an SFH Christmas tree.

The trees will be placed on each floor of King’s Mill Hospital and in the entrances of Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Hospital.

They were provided by the Mansfield and Sutton League of Friends.