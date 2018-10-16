Notts emergency services giving CPR training for Restart a Heart Day

Nottinghamshire’s emergency services are taking part in CPR training to mark the annual National Restart a Heart Day.

Frontline staff from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have been in schools and colleges to mark the event, which was created in partnership with the British Heart Foundation.

EMAS helped coordinate the interactive day across the East Midlands region, offering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training in 44 primary schools, 33 secondary schools and six colleges.

The police and fire services were invited by EMAS to give their expertise.

Andy Macey, group manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We’re joining with our partners across Notts, including EMAS and Notts Police, to show children across Nottinghamshire how to deliver life-saving CPR.

“World Restart a Heart day is a fantastic opportunity for NFRS to support partner organisations in the delivery of life-saving training to children across Nottinghamshire.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers and crews who have given their time to support this worthwhile event.”

Throughout the day, the pupils will be trained in how to perform CPR on someone in cardiac arrest.

In a life-threatening emergency seconds count and chest compressions keep oxygen flowing around the patient’s body increasing their chance of survival.

Mick Barnett-Connolly, head of community response and collaboration at EMAS added: “If someone suffers a cardiac arrest their chances of survival increases considerably if it happens in front of someone who starts CPR immediately.

“This year is a real partnership effort across the East Midlands and together, we are growing the network of lifesavers by equipping these students with skills they will remember for life.”