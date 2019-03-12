Rat hair and opium - these are just two of the disturbing things you might find in your food

Diners in France recently got more than they bargained for when poppy seed baguettes were found to contain a dose of opium that could take postprandial napping to a new extreme.

Other than narcotics, there are a host of surprises lurking in everyday foodstuffs that you might not be aware of. Here are some of the less palatable ones. Bon appétit. * Story originally printed by The Conversation. READ MORE: These are the 12 foods which we would usually consider healthy but contain stacks of potentially harmful sugar

Mercury remains a significant air and water pollutant leading to a potential addition into our food chain

Natures larder can accidentally contain a whole host of toxins. Many members of the rhododendron genus of flowering plants secrete grayanotoxins in their nectar

Spores of C. botulinum are often found in honey. While relatively harmless to most people, the immune system of young infants is relatively ineffective against these bacteria

Aa natural flavouring called castoreum is a thick, odorous secretion obtained from the anal glands of beavers. It is used to give a vanilla flavour to some dairy products and desserts

