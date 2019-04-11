Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust babies are super-sized

Babies born at the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are some of the biggest in England, new figures reveal.

There were 3,175 babies born and weighed at the trust in the 12 months to March 2018, according to NHS Digital data.

Of these, 13 per cent, or 405 babies, tipped the scales at four kilograms or more - the equivalent of 8lb 13oz.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) says this is the benchmark for a baby to be considered large – the medical term for which is macrosomia.

The super-size cohort at the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust places it in the top 25 per cent of NHS trusts for heavy babies.

Unusually large babies can cause difficulties during labour and delivery, according to the RCM.

Clare Livingstone, RCM professional policy advisor, said: "This could include a higher risk of shoulder dystocia, when the shoulders get stuck and impacted by the woman’s pelvis, which can require some maneuvering to help the baby out.

"There is a risk of injury with these deliveries, but it is a very small risk."

Women with significantly large babies are also more likely to need a caesarian section.

Almost 60,000 babies born across England during the same period weighed in at four kilograms or over - 11 per cent of the total.

Obese mothers – those with a Body Mass Index of 30 or over – are twice as likely to have a baby weighing at least four kilograms, according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

Patrick O’Brien, consultant obstetrician and RCOG spokesman, said: "There are a number of factors that may increase the risk of a baby being born larger than average.

"These include a woman with a history of having large babies, going past her due date, being overweight or obese before or during pregnancy, and certain medical conditions, such as diabetes.

“Women are encouraged to eat healthily and exercise before conception and during pregnancy."

Babies born at the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust most commonly weighed between three kilograms and 3,49kg (6lb 10oz to 7lb 11oz).