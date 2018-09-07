Time is running out to nominate your ‘hospital hero’ for awards

Sherwood Forest Hospitals patients and visitors only have until 5pm on Friday, September 14 to nominate their “hero” member of staff or team for a special award.

The People’s Award category at the Staff Excellence Awards, in conjunction with your Chad, celebrates members of staff who go above and beyond to deliver outstanding care or service, from porters and cleaners, nurses and doctors, through to administration staff and managers.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals was recently rated ‘outstanding’ for its care, and now this is your opportunity to recognise staff members.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive of the trust, said: “Opening up an award to nominations is a fantastic way for patients and families to show their appreciation for our dedicated staff.”

Nominations can be made via an online form on the trust’s website or mailed to the communications team with a reason for nomination.