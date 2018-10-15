Why King's Mill Hospital is lit up in pink and blue

King's Mill Hospital is lit up in pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week - an initiative offering support to parents, families and friends who have experienced baby loss.

The week culminates today (October 15) with two of King's Mill Hospital's towers lighting up in pink and blue to mark the initiative.

It offers bereavement support, guidance and a channel for discussion for people who have lost a baby from their lives.

Melanie Butcher, bereavement support midwife at King's Mill, said: “We know it’s such a difficult and heart breaking time for families when they suffer the loss a child, so it is a particularly poignant week for us and I am really proud that we are doing a range of events to help families and raise awareness about baby loss.

"I hope that people will join us for the lanterns of love walk to remember their child or support their family and friends.

"We know that it sometimes helps to be with and provide comfort and support to others who have some understanding of what you are going through, so I would encourage people to come along to the walk and to our bereavement support groups.”