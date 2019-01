It will be a cold and largely cloudy day on Friday.

There may be a few bright interludes early in the south but these will be short-lived, only to be replaced by further cloud moving in from the north. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Another dry and cold night. Remaining mostly cloudy in the west but some breaks further east, with a widespread frost and a chance of fog in any prolonged clear spell. Minimum temperature -2 °C.