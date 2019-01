This morning will have a cold, generally cloudy start with a frost possible in places.

There will be Isolated light coastal showers, but some limited bright spells should develop through the day in the west. Light to moderate winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight it will probably continue largely cloudy with further isolated showers towards the coast, but a frost and some freezing fog patches are possible in the west where cloud breaks occur. Minimum temperature 0 °C.