Here’s what to expect from the weather today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, October 21).
Local mist and fog patches could be slow to clear, then a mostly bright morning with early sunny spells.
Turning cloudier with some light rain likely later in the afternoon and during the evening.
Feeling quite mild by afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Evening cloud and rain clearing then turning clear with winds decreasing slowly.
Perhaps cloudier near the coast.
A chilly end to the night with a frost developing in sheltered parts. Minimum temperature 2 °C.