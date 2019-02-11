Here's what you can expect from the weather today

This is the weather forecast for East Midlands on Monday, February 11.

According to the Met Office, we can expect some early bright or sunny spells, before turning rather cloudy through the morning. Isolated showers then possible across Lincolnshire. These will ease away, with all parts dry through the afternoon, with some sunny spells Maximum temperature 8 °C.

It will be sunny and bright this morning.

Tonight, cloud will increase - although a few clear spells are likely for a time. The odd patch of mist and fog developing, along with the chance of some frost. Minimum temperature -1 °C.