Homeless man stole “Joker” figure from Kirkby in bid to return to prison

A desperate homeless man stole a “Joker” action figure from a Kirkby store in a bid to return to prison, a court heard.

Lee Walters took the Neca Heath Ledger “Joker” figure, worth £150, from Sales & Exchange, on Station Street, at 1.20pm, on July 17, last year.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “CCTV was placed on Facebook. It seems that, coupled with a customer coming into the shop, led police to the defendant.”

Walters told officers he sold the figurine, but couldn’t remember how much for.

The 36-year-old admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was jailed in May last year for shoplifting and two Bail Act offences, the court heard.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “He has a very poor record for similar offences. It was very soon after he was released from custody that this offence took place.

“He says he was in a very bad place when he was released. He has been homeless for a very long period of time. At that time he thought the easiest thing to do would be to go back to custody.”

She said Walters had not been convicted of anything since last July and he had stopped using heroin.

“He has started to smoke Mamba,” said Mrs Pursglove. “He has stopped for four or five days. He knows that was one of the reasons stopping him from going forward.”

Walters was given a 12 month conditional discharge and he must pay £150 compensation to the store. No government surcharge or costs were ordered.