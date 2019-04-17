Horse riders hack out in Notts countryside to change law

Horse riders have hacked on Nottinghamshire roads to create a law and raise awareness for road safety.

This comes after 39 riders and carriage drivers and 230 horses have died during road accidents since 2010.

Mark Spencer attended the event

The British Horse Society which collected the figures also said that 2,914 accidents have happened on the road involving horses.

Horse riders gathered at the Gleaners Inn in Calverton Village to promoting safe passing of horses on the road.

The ride travelled out of Calverton, circling seven miles through Woodborough and Epperstone before returning to the Gleaners.

The event organised by Penny Stocks, who ran a similar campaign in 2016 in Nottingham.

Mrs Stocks said: “What we’re trying to do it achieve it so that cars have a better understanding of passing us on the road when they have to.

“Ideally we would like to just ride on Bridle paths but we have to ride on the road too”.

The ride was also promoting a campaign to make it the law to pass horses at 15mph.

The first ride in 2016 started at Wollaton Hall and attracted more than 50 riders.

Paddy Tipping, Police commissioner of Nottingham, made an appearance to show his support for the cause in 2016, as did Wocket Woy, an online equestrian celebrity and jockey.

These figures were not in attendance this year, but, were replaced by Mark Spencer, Member of Parliament for Sherwood, who saw the riders off.