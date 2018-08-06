Hospital scanner appeal tops £100,000 in first four months

King’s Mill Hospital and Your Chad’s appeal to raise £550,000 for a new high-tech nuclear scanner has topped

£100,000 in its first four months.

The walkers passing the Chad office off Southwell Road West, Mansfield.

A donation of £15,000 was made to the appeal this week by King’s Mill Hospital’s fundraising volunteers, who hold stalls in the main entrance to the hospital selling gifts and second hand books.

This donation brought the total raised to date to more than £115,500, and since the appeal was launched in April this year the charity has received a flurry of donations from staff and volunteers.

When the appeal reaches £550,000, the hospital will purchase a new scanner that will combine the technology of gamma scanning and MRI, meaning patients can have both scans at the same time rather than separately.

It will enable more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “I am delighted to see that the appeal is moving forward and that we are on our way to being able to purchase this vital new equipment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has been involved so far, from staff and volunteers to the general public and local businesses, you have helped us to get a step closer to being able to purchase this fantastic new equipment.

“Not only have you contributed to the appeal but you have contributed to the future of King’s Mill Hospital too, enabling us to offer the most advanced health care to the local community.

“It’s vital that we have access to the very latest technology to give our patients the best service possible.”

Even though the hospital have reached a milestone in their fundraising there is still a long way to go before achieving the final mark of £550,000, and the Trust’s CEO has called for everybody to get involved.

He added: “We need the support of the public to help us get there and we would be very grateful if the community could continue to get behind us by making donations or raising funds.”

Currently, a patient has a nuclear scan as part of their diagnosis, which may pick-up an abnormality or illness, but it might also flag up something that can’t be seen without a CT scan.

The patient is then taken for a separate CT scan, and with the new scanner a CT scan can be carried out at the same time as a nuclear scan without the patient even having to move.

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to

donate £5 or £10, online at Just Giving (www.justgiving.com/sherwoodforest) or by

cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital.

Cheques should be made payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.