Hounds take a hike in the rain from Radcliffe Animal Centre

Around 30 hikers assembled in the pouring rain on Saturday, October 6 to take part in its annual Hike for Hounds sponsored walk.

People from Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw joined walkers who left the centre in a heavy shower of rain and headed up Shelford Road.

After a brief toilet stop at Rockley Memorial Park, the group headed on to the cliff walk and back towards the rec.

The three and a half mile hikers returned to the centre when they reached The Green and the nine milers continued on down Holme Lane.

The atrocious weather forced the centre to offer a five mile option this year too, but none of the hardy walkers opted for this and it strode towards the National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepont.

On arrival at the lake, walkers found an endurance event under way and there were a lot of very tired and wet participants making their way, at different speeds, around the lake and the obstacles.

The 5km walk around the lake ended up at the main entrance to the centre where humans and dogs shared a welcome drink of water. Back on the road all arrived back at the animal centre at approximately 1pm, where everyone was treated to snacks and drinks donated by members of the public and Morrisons at Gamston. The centre would like to thank everyone who donated the snacks and drinks.

The final total of money raised will be announced on October 21 after it has collected all the money pledged so far.

Sponsorship will remain open until October 20, if you would like to contribute towards the final total then visit: http://www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/donate-now/

Alternatively, if you are interested in any of the animals up for adoption you can visit RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, 32 Nottingham Rd, Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham, NG12 2DW, Tel: 0115 855 0222 or email: info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk