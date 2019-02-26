How long will the sunshine last in Nottinghamshire?

It’s been another corker of a day with temperatures nationally breaking even yesterdays record for the warmest ever February day.

The Met Office has announced that today has been the warmest February day on record in the UK with temperatures reaching 20.8 C in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, Wales.

In Nottingham the temperature according to the Met Office has today reached 18C.

The reason temperatures have been so high is the direction our air is coming from.

High pressure parked to the south east of the British Isles has been dragging warm air from Africa and the Canary Islands our way.

Temperatures are further boosted by something known as the foehn effect, when air warms as it flows down the lee side of mountains.

The unseasonably warm weather is forecast to continue throughout Monday and Tuesday, before giving way to cooler conditions on Wednesday.

If you’re fed up with the warm sunshine do not fear, showers are on the cards for many on Thursday.

A new low pressure system building over the Atlantic is expected to push the warmer air away from Britain.

By the weekend the Atlantic systems look likely to bring spells of wet and windy weather across all parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters warned snow could even make a return over higher ground in the north.