Here is today’s weather forecast for Sunday.

The region is waking up to a rather cloudy start this morning (September 9), with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The good news is this will clear through the morning, leaving a much bright afternoon. It’ll be breezy, though.

Isolated blustery showers will follow but these will slowly clear away during the evening.

Feeling warmer, with the maximum temperature peaking at 21 °C.

