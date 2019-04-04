How your MP voted on Brexit delay proposal
A proposal to extend Article 50 and delay Brexit further passed the Commons by a single vote yesterday (March 3).
The Bill, which passed by 313 votes to 312, requires Theresa May to seek an extension to Article 50 and the Brexit process, delaying it beyond the current leaving date of April 12.
1. Ken Clarke - MP for Rushcliffe
The Conservative MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit
jpimedia
2. Alex Norris - MP for Nottingham North
The labour MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit.
ugc
3. Chris Leslie - MP for Nottingham East
The Independent Group MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit
ugc
4. Lilian Greenwood - MP for Nottingham South
The Labour MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit.
ugc
View more