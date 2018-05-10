HS2 bosses want to ease impact of scheme on ambulance service

Bosses at HS2 say they are working with the Government to minimise disruption to the ambulance service from the new railway track.

The route, which has not yet been finalised in its entirety, will pass less than 200 metres from Horizon Place, the headquarters of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) in Nottingham.

One of the ambulance trust’s two 999 control rooms is based at Horizon Place, but no ambulances use it as a base.

Peter Mason, head of blue light collaboration at EMAS, said: “We are aware that the current proposed HS2 line will pass close to our regional headquarters.

“We are currently waiting to hear from HS2 regarding what this will mean for us.”

HS2, which is currently projected to cost £56 billion, aims to significantly cut journey times between some of England’s biggest cities.

As many as 14 trains per hour will take passengers from London to Birmingham in 49 minutes and routes will then head on to Manchester and Leeds.

The station for the East Midlands will be based at Toton, between Derby and Nottingham.

A spokeswoman for HS2 said: “As part of our commitment to be a good neighbour to communities affected by the railway, we have gone beyond what is required by law and have introduced a number of additional discretionary schemes for other, nearby property owners who may be affected by the railway.

“We liaise closely with affected public sector organisations and, as we continue to design the railway, we’ll look at the impacts on the ambulance HQ and discussing appropriate mitigations with them.”