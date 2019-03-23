Hucknall accident involving stolen motorcycle leaves passenger with serious injuries

An accident involving a stolen BMW motorcycle left a young pillion passenger with a serious injury.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened at 12:20pm on March 21 on Polperro Way in Hucknall.

Police say the motorcycle rider got back on the bike after the accident and rode off, leaving the pillion passenger behind.

Police have since seized the stolen motorbike and are investigating this matter further.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call 101 quoting incident 000421-21032019.