Hucknall and Bulwell trains delayed after person hit by train at Nottingham

The line into and out of Nottingham between Nottingham and Beeston has been closed and East Midlands Railway (EMR) does not have a time at this stage when it will be re-opened.

Intercity routes between Sheffield, Nottingham and London and local routes are all affected, including the line between Nottingham and Worksop, which includes Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

In statement on its website, EMR said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train.

"This has occurred between Nottingham and Beeston and is disrupting our trains on most of our routes.

"At present the emergency services are on site and Network Rail also have a team en-route to manage the incident.

“Trains running through the area in both directions cannot run between Nottingham and Beeston.”

EMR said it expected its advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 5pm.

Hucknall and Bulwell train passengers will be able to use their tickets on trams to continue their journeys

It said: “As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey will be delayed significantly.

“We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.

“We have arranged for your ticket to be used with NET tram services between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham until the line has reopened.

“We have requested buses to shuttle between Nottingham and Derby and East Midlands Parway and Nottingham – we are awaiting confirmation of these.

“We are currently looking at further alternative arrangements to keep you on the move.

“Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you.

“We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 5pm.”