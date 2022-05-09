The line into and out of Nottingham between Nottingham and Beeston was been closed as emergency services attended the scene.

Intercity routes between Sheffield, Nottingham and London and local routes were all affected, including the Robin Hood line between Nottingham and Worksop, which includes Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has now tweeted: “The lines have reopened to allow trains to run again in and out of Nottingham.

Trains to and from Bulwell are running again but with delays after the line at Nottingham was closed earlier after a person was hit by a train

"Our priority now will be to resume our advertised timetable again, however this is likely to take several hours.”

EMR is currently reporting a good service with minor changes on the Robin Hood Line and the Intercity mainline between Nottingham and London.