Hucknall-based beauty business shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Finalists, from left, Ria Younger, Kat Hills and Megan Ward.

Two staff members have also been shortlisted in their own specialist categories – Ria Younger, of RG Nails, has been shortlisted for best gel nails and Kat Hills has been recognised for her permanent make-up and aesthietics in the SPMU artist of the year category.

MK Studio opened in 2021 and has become well known within the area for being the home of all things beauty.

Megan has built a team of specialists, covering everything from dermal fillers to lash extensions, gel nails to permanent makeup and more.

The salon offers a warm and welcoming environment, with each member of staff taking great pride in offering an exceptional service from start to finishing end of your appointment.

Ria specialises in the increasingly popular builder gel – or BIAB – nails, using her creativity to bring her clients unique nail art ideas to life. BIAB is especially popular with those wanting to grow their natural nails, without damaging them.

Kat is the salon’s resident permanent make-up expert, offering brow, eyeliner and lip tattooing services.

Permanent makeup lasts one-five years, and is perfect for anyone who has been guilty of over plucking their brows but also so much more! Her healed results speak for themselves.

Megan herself is an advanced aesthetician and skin expert. Using high-quality products and state-of-the-art technologies in her treatments and being genuinely passionate about what she does, it is easy to see how she has achieved such success within a challenging the industry.