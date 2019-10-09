Hucknall celebrates Ada Lovelace Day with new plaque

The achievements of one of Hucknall’s most famous daughters have been celebrated this week with the tenth anniversary of Ada Lovelace Day.

Ada (1815-1852), who is buried alongside her father, Lord Byron, in Hucknall Parish Church on Market Place, is regarded as a pioneer in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

To mark her links to the town, a plaque was unveiled by Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader4 of Ashfield District Council, on the ‘Flight Of Fancy’ sculpture that sits in front of the Half Moon pub.

The sculpture, which was created by artist Liz Lemon and erected in 2007, already commemorates Ada, with a ghostly portrait of her encapsulated within one of the uprights.

Coun Zadrozny said: “Ada Lovelace is a great asset to Hucknall and the rest of Ashfield. The impact she had during her short life was huge, and she is still an inspiration to women and girls around the world.

“I am proud that we are recognising the influence she had on science, technology and engineering and maths, and her links to this district.”

The ceremony to unveil the plaque was attended by members of Hucknall Historical Society, including Maureen Newton, and Hucknall and Tourism Regeneration Group, including Ken Robinson.

As well as Coun Zadrozny, Ashfield Council was represented by Couns John Wilmott, of Hucknall, Coun Samantha Deakin, of Kirkby, and Coun Matthew Relf, of Sutton.

As part of further celebrations to mark Ada Lovelace Day on Tuesday, the council also few a flag at its headquarters in Kirkby.

The flag was raised by Coun Zadrozny, and will now be flown every year on October 8.

Ada is well known as the ‘mother of computers’ and the ‘enchantress of numbers’. She is most famous for her work in the early 19th century on mathematician Charles Babbage’s mechanical, general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine.

She was the first to recognise that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation or number-crunching, and she published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a contraption.

As a result, Ada is regarded as the first person to realise the full potential of a ‘computing machine’ and is widely understood to be one of the first computer programmers in history.