Hucknall community rocked by murder of “beautiful and smiley” mum-of-three

The murder of a Hucknall mum-of-three who was “the life and soul of the party” and “always smiling and laughing” has left the community “heartbroken”.

Police were called to the Millbank Place area of Bestwood Village at around 10.40pm on Saturday where paramedics were treating the 30-year-old woman for stab wounds.

Tributes left at the scene of the tragedy describe the woman as "the life and soul of the party" and "always laughing and smiling no matter what".

She died of her injuries at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 32-year-old man was located a short time later by officers who arrested him in connection with the woman’s death.

A tribute left at the scene describes the woman, who had three daughters, as “the life and soul of the party” and “always laughing and smiling no matter what”.

It adds: “Words can’t describe how devastated we all are. You have been taken away from everyone far too soon.

“You were an amazing mum to your three beautiful girls who doted on their mummy so much.

“Everybody is going to miss your beautiful, smiley face.

“Make sure you keep shining down on your family, daughters and friends.

“Give them strength to carry on through this tragic time. We will make sure justice is served for you.”

The Chad spoke to a resident who said: “We knew something was wrong as there was a police helicopter circling around the road for ages.

“But even then, you don’t imagine it could be something so horrible, the mother of three young girls.

“Everyone is in shock, to say the least.”

Tributes to the woman have also poured in on Facebook.

Kirsty Swift posted: “One special lady, who I thought the absolute world of whilst growing up.

“Heartbroken isn’t the word, I can’t believe it’s actually you that this has happened to- someone who thought the world and who’d of done anything for her girls, and who wore her heart in her sleeve. Sleep tight.”

Anne Finch said: “Thoughts are with your family right now.

“Such a sad time, so young to be taken. I still remember your cheeky smile as a toddler.”

Tara Layton posted: “Thoughts are with your family and friends.

“I can’t believe it. I only saw you the other day and spoke to you.”

Nottinghamshire Police are looking to speak to anyone who has information that could assist them with their investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone with information is being urged to call on 101.

“Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 933 of April 28.”