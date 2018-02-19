Hucknall councillor drops in for tea with Just Good Friends club

Members of Just Good Friends tea club at Beauvale Court, Hucknall, brewed up a warm welcome for Councillor John Wilmott.

Following his visit, Coun Wilmott said: “This is a very friendly club who have a good old chat, play dominoes, and they have a raffle and transport is provided if required”.

The club is held on Tuesdays between 1.45pm and 4pm in the lounge at Beauvale Court. There is a small charge of £2. For more information, call Lynne on 07512 765111. ust Good Friends has a day centre for local people over 60 in Hucknall every Friday from 10am until 3pm at the West of Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive.

Coun Wilmott said “On this day their members enjoy tea/coffee, cake, as well as a hot freshly cooked lunch, desert, and entertainment, and including transport to and from home and a raffle at a cost of £13.50, it is an excellent day for all to enjoy and friendships are easily obtained”.

Again new members are welcome and volunteers are always required and are made very welcome.

For further details on the day centre, call Lynne on 07512 765111.